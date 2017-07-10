CLAIM

A photograph shows Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, surrounded by other world leaders.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 8 July 2017, an image purportedly showing Russian President Vladimir Putin surrounded by world leaders such as President Donald Trump went viral:

The original image showed U.S. President Donald Trump, Turkey Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the beginning of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany — but not President Putin. The Russian leader was digitally added to the image, which originally featured the world leaders talking over an empty chair.