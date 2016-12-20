snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. Fact Check
  3. Fake News
  4. Putin Quote Criticizes Obama

Put-in a Fake Word

A quote ostensibly uttered by Russian president Vladimir Putin criticizing President Obama is a fabricated one.

Dan Evon
Updated: Dec 20, 2016
Ververidis Vasilis / Shutterstock.com

Claim: Vladimir Putin said that 'ISIS will regret' assassinating a Russian ambassador since he is 'not Obama' and this is 'not Benghazi.'

FALSE

Origin:On 19 December 2016, the disreputable web site AMPosts.com published an "article" reporting that Russian president Vladimir Putin had said ISIS would regret assassinating a Russian ambassador, since he [Putin] was "not Obama" and the event was "not Benghazi" (thereby implying that President Obama's response to a similar event was ineffective). That article consisted solely of a clickbait headline and a tweet issued from a pro-Trump Twitter account (@TrumpThe45th):

putin tweet

The quote attributed to Vladimir Putin is a fabrication, however.

The @TrumpThe45th Twitter handle is a shill account for a network of disreputable web sites such as DCposts.com, Amposts.com,& and the defunct Departed.co. While this Twitter account almost exclusively directs people to articles published by these web sites, it is also occasionally used to originate fake news content. 

In a nutshell, AmPosts.com started a baseless rumor by using its shill Twitter account to post a fabricated quote from Vladimir Putin, then posted that tweet to their web site as "evidence" that Putin actually said it, a tactic frequently used by AMPosts.com's sister site Departed.co. For instance, this scheme was employed in November 2016 in the creation of a fake Clint Eastwood quote about the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Departed.co had a long history of publishing fake news stories. Although the site no longer exists under that name, its former URL now directs users to AMPosts.com, and other than the URL, little else has changed about it. AMPosts.com uses the same format, engages in the same shady tactics, and spreads the same brand of false information. The "Privacy Policy" page is even identical, as of this writing, with multiple mentions of the now-defunct Departed.co's policy.

No legitimate news outlets have reported that Putin mentioned President Obama during his remarks about the assassination of a Russian ambassador. A portion of his real comments appear below:

“This murder is clearly a provocation aimed at undermining the improvement and normalisation of Russian-Turkish relations as well as undermining the peace process in Syria promoted by Russia, Turkey, Iran and other countries interested in solving this conflict in Syria. 

"The only response we should offer to this murder is stepping up our fight against terror. 

Last updated: 20 December 2016

Originally published: 20 December 2016

Featured Image: Ververidis Vasilis / Shutterstock.com

Dan Evon

Dan Evon

Dan Evon is a Chicago-based writer and longtime truth enthusiast. His work has appeared somewhere, and he earned a degree at the University of His Choosing. His exploration of Internet truth has been supported by grants from the Facebook Drug Task Force.

Fact Check

Offender Dorothy

UNT Journalism dean Dorothy Bland wrote a controversial ...
Fact Check

Death and Advertising

Rumor: Singer Mark McGrath was shot and killed by a masked ...
Fact Check

Richard Gere and the Gerbil

Hoary urban legend reports a celebrity was taken to a hospital ...
Fact Check

Chick-fil-A President Dan Cathy: 'We Don't Like the Blacks Either'

Fake news reports Chick-fil-A president Dan Cathy announced ...
Fact Check

Parrot Flower

Photographs show the 'parrot plant,' a plant whose flowers ...
Fact Check

Offensive Niger vs. Germany World Cup Screen Shot

A screen shot of a televised World Cup match showing team ...
Snopes