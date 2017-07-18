CLAIM

President Donald Trump said "eventually we will get something done."

TRUE

RATING

TRUE

ORIGIN

On 18 July 2017, some social media users mockingly picked up on a Fox News graphic quoting President Donald Trump saying, “Eventually we’re going to get something done.”

Make America Eventually Get Something Done pic.twitter.com/8ZjEEIxbPr — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 18, 2017

Although President Trump did make the comment at the White House on 18 July 2017 and Fox News did paraphrase him in a chyron that ran along with their broadcast, Trump’s statement was about the Senate’s failure to pass a health care bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (colloquially known as Obamacare). The comment was not aimed at the Republican party’s overall performance in passing legislation.

The president’s comment was part of a response to a reporter’s question asking if the Republicans’ version of a health care bill, the American Health Care Act (AHCA), was dead. Trump responded by expressing his disappointment with Republicans:

I’ve been saying that — Mike, I think you’ll agree — for a long time. Let Obamacare fail. It will be a lot easier. And I think we’re probably in that position where we’ll just let Obamacare fail. We’re not going to own it. I’m not going to own it. I can tell you, the Republicans are not going to own it. We’ll let Obamacare fail and then the Democrats are going to come to us, and they’re going to say, “How do we fix it? How do we fix it? Or how do we come up with a new plan?” So we’ll see what happens. There’s some other things going on right now as we speak, but I am disappointed because, for so many years, I’ve been hearing repeal and replace. I’m sitting in the Oval Office, right next door, pen in hand, waiting to sign something, and I’ll be waiting. And eventually we’re going to get something done, and it’s going to be very good.

Republicans have been working to fulfill the President’s campaign promise of repealing and replacing Obamacare since he took office, but on 17 July 2017 it became apparent they did not have the votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act. They have been unable to agree on and pass a replacement for the current health care system.

The president’s comments, along with the Fox News chyron, can be seen on the cable channel’s web site here: