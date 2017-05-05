CLAIM

A heavily pregnant woman was beaten by a Muslim refugee in Oklahoma.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

In April 2017, claims a woman who was seven months pregnant was badly beaten by a “Muslim refugee” in Oklahoma began spreading on social media:

BREAKING: This 7 month pregnant woman was beaten by Muslim refugee in Oklahoma. Do you support hang him? – Trumpers https://t.co/S2MonJJ1Ld — Mike Allen (@AMike4761) April 30, 2017

The claims were spread by sites like True Trumpers and The New York Evening, but neither site included any details about the purported attack other than an image. True Trumpers’ brief, poorly written, and ominous caption stated:

BREAKING NEWS: This 7 month pregnant woman was beaten by Muslim refugee in Oklahoma. Do you support hang him?

The New York Evening’s iteration also lacked any details whatsoever, and bore the same broken English as True Trumpers:

THIS 7 MONTH PREGNANT WOMAN WAS BEATEN BY MUSLIM REFUGEE IN OKLAHOMA. DO YOU SUPPORT HANG HIM?

Both posts largely rely on the attached photograph to flesh out their claim, such as it is, but that image is actually a still, not a photograph, and comes from a 2014 thriller movie called “Proxy,” in which a pregnant woman miscarries after being beaten by an unknown assailant:

The film, which debuted at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival and hits theaters on April 18, begins with a shocking assault. Alexia Rasmussen, playing a lonely pregnant woman named Esther, is brutally assaulted within minutes of the movie’s opening, suffering a brutal beating that carries with it serious consequences both physical and psychological.

Both True Trumpers and The New York Evening are known purveyors of fake news, and in this case they use a stolen screenshot from a (fictional) movie to bolster their false claim, not a photograph from an actual event.