Claim: A young boy named Dakota was air lifted to the hospital after having a seizure.

Example: [Collected via e-mail, December 2016]

Can you please check into the message about Dakota, a child being taken to the ER with seizures. They were requesting prayers, which we believe in, but it's been on the move for at least a week, with the exact same wording multiple msgs going to those on our prayer list....And none of us have any idea who they are.

Origin:In December 2016, a message requesting that people pray for a young boy named Dakota who was allegedly airlifted to a hospital after having a seizure was widely circulated on Facebook.

While the verbiage of this message varied from post to post, all versions contained three basic elements: The boy's name (Dakota), a short account of an emergency situation (he was airlifted to a hospital), and a call to action (please forward this message):

Hey can you help get a prayer circle going for Dakota. They had to life flight him. He is having seizures. Forward this everywhere please. we need prayers for this little Boy please forward to all of your friends that prayers thank you This is a friend's grandson

Many of the messages, such as the one reproduced above, also included some note regarding a familial relation:

Other messages were more specific and linked the prayer requests directly to another Facebook user. Those leads, however, also resulted in dead ends. For example, one early version claimed that prayers were needed for Joyce Randolph's grandson, yet we found no mention of Dakota on Randolph's Facebook page.

While nearly every message about Dakota lacked credible information about where or when this incident occurred, we did find a message posted to the prayer board of the Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Longview, Texas, which may have provided some additional details (i.e., the child's full name and location) about the situation:

Please pray for Dakota Wells. He is a child from Big Sandy area ... he is having continuous seizures and has been air lifted to Dallas. Please pray for his healing ... pray for his family and the Medical staff taking care of him. Thanks

However, we were unable to verify this information.

While this prayer request for Dakota is certainly vague, that doesn't necessarily mean that it's fake. Facebook is full of "prayer chain" groups where people can post prayer requests. These posts can be for anything (a new job, strength, a Merry Christmas, a successful surgery, etc.) and don't generally contain identifying information. While these prayer requests usually stay confined to their original prayer circle, the story about Dakota, a young boy who was airlifted to the hospital, must have struck a chord with many, as the message has been reposted by hundreds of individuals, multiple prayer groups, and churches.

As of this writing, however, we can't verify the accuracy of this prayer request.