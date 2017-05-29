CLAIM

The Portland City Council voted to allow 'Furries' to use dog parks in the same way that dogs do.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

In May 2016, the web site Real News Right Now reported that the Portland City Council had voted to allow members of the “furry” community the ability to use dog parks in the same manner as actual dogs:

The decision comes on the heels of a four-day sit-in organized by PDX Furs, a regional furry community based in the Portland metro area, which staged the protest at Portland’s city council offices on Milwaukie Avenue last weekend. “This is a huge victory,” said Bo Kirkman. “Not just for furries here in Portland but furries living all across the United States.”

The story is false; no such vote took place, and there is no such thing as the “Equal Use Act,” which the post promoted as the impetus for the decision. The story also attributes false quotes to city council member Amanda Fritz and Mayor Charlie Hales.

The “furry” story is par for the course for Real News Right Now, which bills writer R. Hobbus J.D. as a winner of “three Nobel Peace Prize nominations” and recognition from “the prestigious Stephen Glass Distinction in Journalistic Integrity,” a nod to the former New Republic reporter who was exposed as a serial fabricator in 1998.

“Hobbus’s” website has also reported that President Donald Trump planned to reinstate a U.S. military draft, and that right-wing radio host Alex Jones was taken from a Texas Starbucks coffee shop by “shapeshifting reptilians.”