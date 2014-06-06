CLAIM
Charles Manson has been granted parole and will soon be released from prison.
RATING
ORIGIN
On
On 4 June 2014, the Empire News web site published an article positing that Manson was soon going to be released from prison due to overcrowding:
One of the most famous killers in the American prison system will be walking free. On Tuesday Charles Manson, who is now 79 years old, was granted parole by the California Board of Parole and authorized by California Governor Jerry Brown.
According to California Board of Parole Hearings Commissioner John Peck, prison overcrowding forced the prison board to re-evaluate prisoners that are elderly or those with serious illnesses. In February a panel of federal judges ordered California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) two more years to reduce chronic prison overcrowding that has cost the state billions of dollars.
By the following day links and excerpts referencing this article were being circulated via social media, with many of those who encountered the item mistaking it for a genuine news article. However, the article was just a bit of satire from Empire News, a fake news web site whose disclaimer notes that it is “is a satirical and entertainment website.”
In fact, Charles Manson is still in prison, having been denied parole twelve times. His next parole hearing is scheduled for 2027, when he will be