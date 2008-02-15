CLAIM

Back in October 2007, one of the hottest e-mail forwards was a picture capturing Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama standing in front of a U.S. flag (at an Iowa political event) with his hands clasped in front of him during the playing of the U.S. national anthem (while other persons on the platform with him stood with their hands placed over their hearts). This photographic brouhaha soon mutated into a (false) claim that Barack Obama “refused to put his hand over his heart during the Pledge of Allegiance” and then into the (even more false) claim that “he refused to recite the Pledge of Allegiance” at all (rumors which the Obama campaign soon provided evidence to negate).

While this controversy was all the rage on the Internet, political columnist John Semmens included a bit at the end of one of his satirical “Semi-News” columns (found on the web site of The Arizona Conservative) offering a mock explanation from Senator Obama about his non-hand-over-heart stance, poking fun at the candidate by having him voice the opinion that “the American flag is a symbol of oppression” and that the U.S. national anthem is too “bellicose” and should be replaced by something gentler like “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing”:

Hot on the heels of his explanation for why he no longer wears a flag pin, presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama was forced to explain why he doesn’t follow protocol when the National Anthem is played. According to the United States Code, Title 36, Chapter 10, Sec. 171, During rendition of the national anthem when the flag is displayed, all present except those in uniform are expected to stand at attention facing the flag with the right hand over the heart. “As I’ve said about the flag pin, I don’t want to be perceived as taking sides,” Obama said. “There are a lot of people in the world to whom the American flag is a symbol of oppression. And the anthem itself conveys a war-like message. You know, the bombs bursting in air and all. It should be swapped for something less parochial and less bellicose. I like the song ‘I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing.’ If that were our anthem, then I might salute it.”

This bit of satire evidently came off as too believable to some readers, as it was excerpted from Semmens’ column and forwarded via e-mail (without attribution) as a genuine statement from Senator Obama. However topical it might have been, it was just a bit of political commentary-cum-humor, not Barack Obama’s own words.

In September 2008, this same piece began arriving in our inbox with extra text supposedly quoting Barack Obama on his plans to “disarm America” and “end hostilities” with Islamic nations, headed by the claim that it was derived from the 7 September 2008 airing of Meet the Press and naming the interviewer as “General Bill Ginn, USAF (ret.)”:

Yes, he told us in advance what he planned to do. Few were listening. The following is a narrative taken from a 2008 Sunday morning televised “Meet The Press’. From Sunday’s 07 Sept. 2008 11:48:04 EST, Televised “Meet the Press” the THEN Senator Obama was asked about his stance on the American Flag. General Bill Gann’ USAF (ret.) asked Obama to explain WHY he doesn’t follow protocol when the National Anthem is played. The General stated to Obama that according to the United States Code, Title 36, Chapter 10, Sec. 171… During rendition of the national anthem, when the flag is displayed, all present (except those in uniform) are expected to stand at attention facing the flag with the right hand over the heart. Or, at the very least, “Stand and Face It”. ‘Senator Obama replied: “As I’ve said about the flag pin, I don’t want to be perceived as taking sides”. “There are a lot of people in the world to whom the American flag is a symbol of oppression.” “The anthem itself conveys a war-like message. You know, the bombs bursting in air and all that sort of thing.” Obama continued: “The National Anthem should be ‘swapped’ for something less parochial and less bellicose. I like the song ‘I’d Like To Teach the World To Sing’. If that were our anthem, then, I might salute it. In my opinion, we should consider reinventing our National Anthem as well as ‘redesign’ our Flag to better offer our enemies hope and love. It’s my intention, if elected, to disarm America to the level of acceptance to our Middle East Brethren. If we, as a Nation of warring people, conduct ourselves like the nations of Islam, where peace prevails — perhaps a state or period of mutual accord could exist between our governments …” When I become President, I will seek a pact of agreement to end hostilities between those who have been at war or in a state of enmity, and a freedom from disquieting oppressive thoughts. We as a Nation, have placed upon the nations of Islam, an unfair injustice which is WHY my wife disrespects the Flag and she and I have attended several flag burning ceremonies in the past”. “Of course now, I have found myself about to become the President of the United States and I have put my hatred aside. I will use my power to bring CHANGE to this Nation, and offer the people a new path. My wife and I look forward to becoming our Country’s First black Family. Indeed, CHANGE is about to overwhelm the United States of America ”

It goes without saying that Senator Obama wasn’t among the guests on that day’s Meet the Press program (which featured Senator Joe Biden and author Tom Friedman), nor did he make the comments attributed to him on that show or in any other forum. (Later versions of the message also falsely attributed its authorship to Dale Lindsborg of the Washington Post.)

