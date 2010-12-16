CLAIM
A shoplifter who stabbed a Marine collecting Toys for Tots was then whomped by other Marines.
At about
Outside the store’s entrance were four Marines and seven volunteers collecting donations for Toys for Tots. One of the former group,
The injured Marine was taken to Eisenhower Army Medical Center and released after receiving three stitches. He was well enough the next day to drop off a toy for donation at a nearby WalMart store:
Cpl. Duggan’s attacker, Tracey Attaway, was jailed and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife in the commission of a crime, and in October 2011 he was sentenced to life in prison. (Attaway faced the maximum sentence on all assault and theft charges because he was a convicted felon with
However, what makes this incident an enduring item of interest on the Internet is an account of the crime which was circulated via
November 27, 2010
Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Ga. – A U.S. Marine reservist collecting toys for children was stabbed when he helped stop a suspected shoplifter in eastern Georgia.
Best Buy sales manager Orvin Smith told The Augusta Chronicle that man was seen on surveillance cameras Friday putting a laptop under his jacket at the Augusta store.
When confronted, the man became irate, knocked down an employee, pulled a knife and ran toward the door. Outside were four Marines collecting toys for the service branch’s “Toys For Tots” program.
Smith said the Marines stopped the man, but he stabbed one of them,
Cpl. PhillipDuggan, in the back. The cut did not appear to be severe.
The suspect was transported to the local hospital with two broken arms, a broken leg, possible broken ribs, assorted lacerations and bruises he obtained when he fell trying to run after stabbing the Marine.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was held until police arrived. The Richmond County Sheriff’s office said it is investigating.
Although that account was indeed based on an Associated Press (AP) news article, it contained a paragraph not found in the original report:
The suspect was transported to the local hospital with two broken arms, a broken leg, possible broken ribs, assorted lacerations and bruises he obtained when he fell trying to run after stabbing the Marine.
(The audience is supposed to read between the lines quoted above and conclude that the suspect did not fall, but rather was beaten by the other three Marines.)
None of the news accounts, police reports, or interviews about this incident indicated that Attaway was injured, either while being subdued or afterwards. That bit was pure invention on the part of some person who inserted the additional paragraph into the news account, thereby transforming it into a “Don’t mess with the Marines” object lesson. A fake image representing a newspaper article was later created for this item, one which added the (apocryphal) statement that the fleeing suspect sustained multiple injuries “when he slipped and fell off the curb”:
Sightings: In the 1974 film Death Wish, a construction worker who takes part in the chasing down and beating of a would-be mugger (resulting in the mugger’s receiving two broken arms, a broken jaw, and cracked ribs) tells a television reporter that “The poor guy musta fell down.”