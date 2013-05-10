CLAIM
Scientists found a crystal pyramid on the ocean's floor beneath the Bermuda Triangle.
RATING
ORIGIN
Tales about the Bermuda Triangle (also known as the Devil’s Triangle), a region in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean where a number of aircraft and ships are claimed to have disappeared under mysterious circumstances, date to the early 1950s. And rumors of a tantalizing crystal pyramid found on ocean’s floor go back at least as far as the 1960s, which is when a
As frequently seems to happen with such earth-shaking paranormal discoveries, however,
Nonetheless, stories about submerged crystal pyramids remain a popular favorite in paranormal circles, as exemplified by a
Despite claims that “in 2012, American and French research teams stumbled upon an underground structure rising from the seabed” a discovery that “rocked scientists around the world,” one searches in vain to locate the identities of (or any other information about) these putative “research teams,” or evidence of their releasing articles, photographs, videos, or anything else documenting their incredible discovery.
The only mystery here is how scientists around the world could have been “rocked” by something that they’ve never seen, and which exists only in fabricated paranormal pseudo-documentaries.