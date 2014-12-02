CLAIM
In August 2014, an unarmed 18-year-old black man named Michael Brown was shot to death by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, after Brown allegedly robbed a convenience store, an event that sparked widespread unrest and protests in Ferguson and elsewhere. Three months later, a photograph showing a Ferguson, Missouri, protester holding a sign reading “No mother should have to fear for her son’s life every time he robs a store” was posted to the photo-sharing site Imgur on
The black community has every reason to be angry with the police, and the brutality they inflict. But making a martyr out of the kid that robbed a store and attacked a police officer is just mind boggling. Micheal Brown is one of the worst things to happen to race relations in a long time.
Although the photograph does depict three protesters standing outside a fire department in Ferguson, Missouri, the wording on the sign has been altered. The original photograph was taken by Mitch Ryals and was published in the
The Imgur user who posted the manipulated image eventually admitted to it, writing: “Yes, I shopped this. It captured mine, and many others, frustration with this whole situation.”