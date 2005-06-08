CLAIM

Photograph shows a KKK member being treated by an all-black emergency room staff.

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

One might think of the following image, which apparently captures a Ku Klux Klan member (presumably the victim of a trauma) being treated by an all-black emergency room staff, as the flipside of familiar accounts of blacks dying from treatable injuries during the Jim Crow era of segregation because they were refused treatment at “whites-only” hospitals. In this photograph, however, the black ER staff doesn’t turn the tables by refusing to treat a KKK member despite his membership in an organization dedicated to terrorizing them; instead, they diligently work at saving his life, the same as they would for any other patient:

Despite many viewers’ mistaking it for such, this photo was not a real historical image, nor was it was not a screen capture taken from an episode of the then-popular television hospital drama ER, (and the doctor shown in the center of the picture was not actor Eriq LaSalle, who portrayed surgeon Dr. Peter Benton in that TV series).