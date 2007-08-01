CLAIM

Photographs show a boy whose nose has been impaled with a fork.

TRUE

ORIGIN

In July 2007 we began receiving photographs, without any explanatory text, that presumably documented the case of a young boy who somehow managed to impale his nose with a fork, with the first picture (taken in an emergency room or doctor’s office) showing him before medical treatment, and the second showing him some time later after the fork had been removed and his injury had begun to heal:

Mom said don’t run with scissors … but didn’t mention a fork.

We managed to get in touch with the boy’s mother, who confirmed for us that those presumptions were correct: