Photographs show a mule attacking and killing a mountain lion.

MISCAPTIONED

These pics came from a someone’s dad in AZ. Yes the mule killed the mountain lion. The lion had been stalking them for the better part of the morning, on the way out to a hunt. They were pretty sure it was after a dog. The cat apparently ambushed them, and the mule pictured tossed its rider and went into attack (defense) mode, the horses scattered and shots were fired but no one was sure if they hit the cat or not. Unfortunately, the battle was decently long, and it wasn’t until it was almost over that one of the guys started snapping pics.

The mule finally stomped the cougar to death after biting and throwing it around like a rag doll. The dogs wouldn’t even come close until the mule settled down.

The cat was still alive here and trying to fight back The mule stomped the cat then pinned it to the ground and bit the heck out of the dead cat several more times.

The cat was pretty much dead by now then mule picked up the cat again whipped it into the air again then stomped the dead cat again for good measure!

Note the dog audience…. Gives new meaning to the term “BAD ASS”