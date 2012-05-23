Claim: Photograph shows a horse whose coat spells out the word ‘horse.’

FALSE

This horse photo has been circulating on facebook. I think it's photoshopped, but I'm no expert. I've never seen a story attached to it claiming it's authenticity. Strange patterns have been known to show up on paint horses, but this looks a little too good to be true.

Origins: Patterns in the colors of various animals’ hair or fur can sometimes form what humans perceive as familiar shapes, occasionally including letters of the alphabet. The markings on an animal’s coat spelling out a whole five-letter word is most unusual, however, especially when the result is an eponymous identifier of the critter itself — as supposedly seen here on an equine whose white-on-brown hair forms the word “horse.”

Alas, this creature is as fictional as its legendary cousin, the unicorn: This image is another product of a Worth1000.com Photo Effects Contest, a second-place entry in the “Spell It Out” competition. Here’s a comparison showing the horse in question before and after digital manipulation was applied to a photograph of it: