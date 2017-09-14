CLAIM

Walt Disney announced that they were permanently closing the Fort Wilderness Campgrounds due to damage from Hurricane Irma.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 13 September 2017, an article claiming that Disney World was permanently closing the Fort Wilderness Campground due to damage sustained from Hurricane Irma was posted to the prank news web site BreakingNews247.com:

Walt Disney has officially announced that they will be permanently closing Fort Wilderness Campgrounds due to damage exceeding over $1 Million from one estimate.

This article, along with everything else published on BreakingNews247.com, is fabricated. “Prank” web sites like this one allows users to generate their own fake news stories to share with their friends on Facebook:

This website is an entertainment website, news are created by users. These are humourous news, fantasy, fictional, that should not be seriously taken or as a source of information.

The creator of this particular story must have felt some remorse after posting it, as the article was later removed and replaced with a message explaining that it had been a “bad joke”:



Despite the article’s deletion, however, the rumor continued to circulate as web sites like ViralDisney.net republished near verbatim copies of the story. These web sites are unaffiliated with Walt Disney World, which has indicated in public statements that Fort Wilderness will soon reopen.

The Florida theme park did sustain some damage during Hurricane Irma and the Fort Wilderness campground was temporarily closed. A message on the official Disney World web site explained that the campground will likely reopen by the end of September 2017: