Claim: A video shows hundreds of people getting knocked over by a giant rotating bar.
Origin:A video that purportedly shows a large group of people getting knocked over by a giant rotating bar has periodically appeared and circulated on social media. At first glance, it looks slightly alarming:
This video, however, does not show a "kill fan," whether in Japan or anywhere else in the world. It is actually a lifelike animation that was originally uploaded to the web site Vimeo on 16 October 2014, by visual effects artist Dave Fothergill. Fothergill explained that the video, entitled "I've Fallen, and I Can't Get Up!," was created for a "crowd dynamics test":
Crowd dynamics test using Miarmy for Maya.
Shows the new servo force feature which allows struggling animation once the agent has become dynamic
Rendered with Arnold
Last updated: 09 January 2017
Originally published: 09 January 2017