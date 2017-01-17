Claim: The group Demand Protest LLC is paying $2500 for people to protest Donald Trump's inauguration.

Example: [Collected via e-mail, January 2017]

I do not want to spread false news. Can you verify these stories?

Can you check out a story for me? I have seen repeated articles on my conservative friends sites about people being paid to agitate and throw acid at the inauguration. I have also seen that there are conservatives who are paying people to agitate the protestors and try to get them to commit violent acts.

Origin:In January 2017, several web sites reported that a group called "Demand Protest" had placed several ads on Backpage.com looking for people to protest against President-elect Donald Trump at his inauguration:

Donald Trump may have a point about paid protesters: Job ads running in more than 20 cities offer $2,500 per month for agitators to demonstrate at this week’s presidential inauguration events. Demand Protest, a San Francisco company that bills itself as the “largest private grassroots support organization in the United States,” posted identical ads Jan. 12 in multiple cities on Backpage.com seeking “operatives.” “Get paid fighting against Trump!” says the ad.

It is true that several ads were placed in a variety of cities on Backpage.com, apparently looking for people to protest against Donald Trump:

It's also true that the web site DemandProtest.com exists, and has made similar claims about paying people to protest. However, there are several reasons to be suspicious about DemandProtest.com, these ads, and the claim that people are being paid $2,500 to protest against Trump.

What isn't clear is who is behind the site. According to its "About" page, "Demand Protest" is a group of strategists that all operate with "absolute discretion":

We are strategists mobilizing millennials across the globe with seeded audiences and desirable messages. With absolute discretion a top priority, our operatives create convincing scenes that become the building blocks of massive movements. When you need the appearance of outrage, we are able to deliver it at scale while keeping your reputation intact.

The web site also claims that they have organized 48 campaigns for seventeen different causes:

This would be quite a feat, as the web site DemandProtest.com is only a month old. According to the web site's record on Whois.icann.org, it was created on 2 December 2016.

The web site also promised to use "absolute discretion" as to not raise suspicion about paid protesters at a certain event. However, the group allegedly posted dozens of ads on the publicly accessible Backpage.com in an attempt to recruit people to protest against Trump — the opposite of "discretion." This either means that DemandProtest.com is either terrible at their job, or that they have an ulterior motive for linking themselves publicly to the advertisements.

This web site also claimed to be copyrighted by "Demand Protest, LLC," yet we found no record of such a company. The contact number provided by the web site is based in San Francisco, yet we found no companies registered under that name in California.

We've reached out to Demand Protest for comment.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, rumors were rampant about paid protesters being bussed into cities to disrupt Trump rallies, yet we found none of those claims to be credible. Craigslist.com ads were also posted in November 2016 in an attempt to recruit paid protesters, but again, there was no evidence that anybody had actually been paid to protest.

Anyone can post an ad to Craigslist and Backpage for free, or for a minimal fee. The existence of a "paid protester" ad on one of these sites does not mean that there is a legitimate group attempting to recruit protesters, nor is it proof that anybody has accepted the offer.