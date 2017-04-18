CLAIM

The White House Easter Bunny was sponsored by Paas for the first time in 2017.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

An image showing an Easter bunny wearing Paas-branded overalls at the 2017 White House Easter Egg Roll was posted online, along with claims that it was the first time that the official White House Easter Bunny had a corporate sponsor:

The photograph of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and a Paas-branded Easter bunny is authentic, as is the image of First Lady Michelle Obama and a non-branded Easter bunny. However, it’s inaccurate to say that the this was the first time that a Paas bunny was present at the event, or that the official White House Easter Bunny was sponsored by a corporate entity.

The annual event at the White House typically features a number of costumed characters. In 2017, there were at least two Easter bunnies on the White House grounds. Although we found no reports deeming one of the costumed creatures the “official” White House Easter bunny, a photographer snapped a picture of President Trump standing on a balcony with an Easter bunny sans corporate sponsorship.

The Paas Easter bunny has also been present at previous events. Although we couldn’t find images of the Paas bunny at any Obama-era Easter Egg Rolls, a photograph from 2003 shows the character at the White House when George W. Bush was president.

We reached out to Paas for more information, but the company has yet to reply.