CLAIM

Leaked photographs show various Muslim symbols and apparatus in President Obama's White House.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

In May 2017, dubious web sites published articles appearing to report that a series of “leaked pictures” showed various Muslim symbols in Obama’s White House residence:

One thing that has always been sacred is the residence of the White House. Over the years, very few pictures have been released of the private side of the executive mansion other than the main sitting room and the President’s study. At one point or another, every room has been photographed under one president or another, but you very rarely get a glimpse of the feel of the entire two-story residence that houses the first family. Pictures Of Obama’s White House are particularly hard to come by and now we know why. These images, taken by a staff member who couldn’t stay silent about the private lives of the Obamas any longer, prove what everyone has said about them all along:

The article included three photographs: One purportedly showing a sink used for wudu (a way for Muslim worshipers to perform ablutions or wash themselves before prayer, misspelled in the hoax articles as “wada”) in a guest bathroom, another purportedly showing a “Muslim prayer” above Malia Obama’s bed, and one last image supposedly showing a “secret prayer room”:

None of these photographs were “leaked,” nor were any of them even taken in the White House. TheLastLineOfDefense.org, from which this article originated, is a well-known purveyor of fake news that has a long history of spreading misinformation. The web site carries a disclaimer:

The Resistance may include information from sources that may or may not be reliable and facts that don’t necessarily exist. All articles should be considered satirical and any and all quotes attributed to actual people complete and total baloney. Pictures that represent actual people should be considered altered and not in any way real.

Although TheLastLineOf Defense.com does carry a disclaimer labeling its content as fiction, many encountered this series of misleading photographs on other web sites that do not. For example, this particular story was amplified and repeated on USA Politics Now, Daily USA Update, and Open Magazines. It remains false.