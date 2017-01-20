Claim: A photograph shows President Obama taking the oath of office with his hand on a Quran.

Origin:A photograph showing Barack Obama taking the oath of office (for his second term as President) is frequently shared with the false claim that he was sworn in with his hand on a Quran, the central religious text of Islam,

Although the picture is real, the description that typically accompanies it is false. This photograph was taken on 21 January 2013 during Obama's swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, and it shows the president with his hand on two Bibles, not (as commonly claimed) with his hand on a Quran placed atop (i.e., in a superior position to) a Bible. Contemporaneous news reports noted the historical significance of the two Bibles — according to a report published by Fox News, President Obama chose to use a Bible once owned by civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. and another once owned by President Abraham Lincoln during the ceremony: