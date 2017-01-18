Claim: President Obama was captured on a "hot mic" making offensive comments to Al Sharpton at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event.

Origin:On 16 January 2017, the Last Line of Defense web site published an article reporting that President Obama was caught making offensive comments to the Rev. Al Sharpton when he believed his microphone was no longer transmitting:

[Obama's King] “tribute couldn’t possibly have been more canned or heartless. After the address, while the crowd was less than eagerly clapping, Obama shook hands with a man we’ve become all-too familiar with, Reverend Al Sharpton, not realizing his mic was still live. The sound man cut out the last few words when he figured out what was going on, but before that, a large number of people in the crowd heard Obama say to Sharpton: “These crackers got no idea what it’s like to feel the struggle. Speakin’ of, how you gonna keep all your n*ggas in line while whitey Trump rules the roost?”.

There was no truth to this story, which was fabricated by The Last Line of Defense (The Resistance), a fake news site whose disclaimer notes: