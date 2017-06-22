CLAIM

A nude sunbather was injured after a predatory bird confused his testicles with turtle eggs.

ORIGIN

In June 2017, hoax news articles appeared to report that a nude tourist’s beach vacation was ruined when he was painfully attacked by a predatory bird that thought it was making off with a pair of turtle’s eggs:

A male tourist who chose to sunbathe in the nude on a popular beach near Townsville on the north-eastern coast of Queensland is recovering from serious injuries to his genitals after being bitten by a sea eagle. According to a source at the clinic that treated him, he has completely lost one testicle which imploded under the pressure of the eagle’s beak. The other testicle was almost severed but remains ‘hanging by a thread.’ Witnesses at Saunders Beach, a popular nudist beach west of Townsville, say that the man’s undoing may have been applying sunscreen too liberally to his genitals.

The web site that originally posted this article states that it is a “widely considered as a leader in world journalism”, but the story is missing key details, such as the name of the victim, the hospital where he was treated, and the country in which the alleged sea eagle attack took place (although it does name the state and city). This article is also the sole source for this story; we checked various Queensland news outlets and found no mention of this incident.

White-bellied sea eagles, which are native to Australian coastal regions (as well as to Indonesia, India, China, and other parts of southeast Asia) are not technically eagles at all, but smaller raptors known as kites. Their feeding habits can be best described as “opportunistic,” which means that even the most courageous bird would think twice about launching itself into even a particularly juicy-looking pair of turtle eggs if it was surrounded by humans, preferring instead to pirate prey away from other sea birds.

The site from which this particular story appeared to originate, ForeignJournal.com, has a history of publishing outright misinformation. For instance, the site published another rather Freudian hoax story in May 2017, in that case about a man getting a fidget spinner lodged in his own anus.