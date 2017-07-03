CLAIM

A photograph shows Norwegian police officers in their skintight Summer uniforms.

An old photograph purportedly showing police officers in Norway wearing tight summer uniforms took another lap around the internet after theGrumpy Old Folk Facebook page posted it in June 2017:

Meanwhile in Norway…Norwegian police uniforms in the Summer are very popular with many women…

This image has been digitally altered to make the uniforms appear tighter and various muscles (and other body parts) appear bigger.

Photographer Toni Kaarttinen posted the original image,which shows officers in Oslo, Norway, to Flickr on 28 July 2010. Here’s a comparison of Kaarttinen’s genuine photograph (left) and the altered version (right):

When the doctored image made its first appearance in 2015, Kaarttinen told the English-language Norwegian newspaper The Local: