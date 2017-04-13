On 7 April 2017, the clickbait web site TwoFeed.org posted an alarming story with the headline, “Global war approaches: North Korea warns: ‘If a single bullet is fired we will nuke the United States.'” The article then went into a far-fetched scenario about the impoverished country’s knocking out the U.S. electrical grid with an “EMP” (electro-magnetic pulse) strike and claimed that North Korea’s autocratic leader Kim Jong Un had issued a threat of imminent war:.

If even a single bullet is fired, says [Kim Jong] Un, his country will immediately initiate a nuclear attack on the United States. Should North Korea or another adversary opt for a more strategic strike, such as detonating a single EMP-based nuclear weapon directly above the central United States, it could take down our entire power grid. Experts have warned that such an attack could revert the United States back to the 1800’s, a scenario that could lead to the deaths of some 90% of the U.S. population within one year due to starvation, disease, and violence. This kind of disaster requires longer-term planning and stockpiling of essential supplies like emergency food, potable water, and personal defense armaments.

Because the bulk of the story didn’t sound credible (even for North Korea), many readers questioned whether the North Korean government really issued such an ultimatum. According to the news agency Reuters and their reporter assigned to the United Nations, North Korea’s foreign ministry did make the statement to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, but they did so a full month before the TwoFeed.org story was posted.

As Reuters reported on 8 March 2017:

North Korea fired the missiles into the sea off Japan’s coast in response to the annual U.S.-South Korea military drills, which Pyongyang sees as preparation for war. Pyongyang has fired dozens of missiles and conducted two of its five nuclear tests in the past year in defiance of U.N. resolutions. In a statement sent to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry warned that it would “reduce the bases of aggression and provocation to ashes with its invincible Hwasong rockets tipped with nuclear warheads and reliably defend the security of the country and its people’s happiness in case the U.S. and the South Korean puppet forces fire even a single bullet at the territory of the DPRK.”

We called North Korea’s permanent United Nations mission and sent an e-mail asking them to independently verify the statement but have not received a response. We also did not receive a response to our questions from the U.S. State Department, but Reuters is a reputable global news agency, and the statement bore the fiery hyperbole that’s typical for North Korea.

What has changed, UC Berkeley political science Professor T.J. Pempel said in an e-mail, is the U.S. has a new president with an unconventional and unpredictable approach to foreign policy:

Things are more frightening today than lots of times in the past but mostly because we know that the North has nuclear weapons and more effective missiles than before … and also because with Donald Trump in the White House it is hard to have faith in anything like traditional diplomacy or US policy consistency. (Trump a day or two ago said something to the effect that “I talked to the experts for 15 minutes and I never realized how complicated the North Korean problem is. Even non-experts who follow foreign policy with any regularity know how complicated it is) That said, we have had lots of spirals of rhetoric and even a bit of shooting in the past (North’s sinking of the [South Korean naval vessel] Choenan and shelling of Yongpyong island in 2010 for example). So aside from the two points above I don’t see this period as especially unusual.

There is no doubt that tensions between the United States and North Korea are escalating, with leaders of both countries ramping up saber-rattling dialogue. U.S. President Donald Trump has been leveraging China to intervene on the matter but saying the U.S. will “deal” with North Korea even if China does not.

During the first week of April 2017, the North Koreans tested a ballistic missile, which landed in the Sea of Japan. In response, the U.S. sent a Navy strike group to the Korean peninsula in a show of force. Contrary to the headline of the clickbait article, North Korea currently does not have the military capability of launching a missile that could reach the continental U.S., but many countries around the world are worried that they might soon. Experts are working under the assumption that the North Korea has untested intercontinental ballistic missiles [ICBMs] that could be brought online in a few years.

When the Washington Post asked Philip E. Coyle, a senior science fellow at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, whether Americans living on the West Coast should be “freaking out,” he responded:

Yes, as a looming threat, not a current threat. North Korea does not yet have a long-range missile that can reach California. North Korean missiles can’t even reach Hawaii, but time is not on our side.

Though the threat to the mainland United States posed by North Korea acquiring nuclear ICBMs is legitimate, and the statement made by the country’s foreign ministry is apparently real, the latter was made before President Trump sent a U.S. naval fleet to the Korean peninsula. TwoFeed.org made it appear the North Korea statement had been issued as a response to the U.S. move, as the threat of imminent war with North Korea generates more fear — and clicks — in a headline.