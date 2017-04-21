CLAIM

The missiles displayed during a North Korean military parade were fake.

UNPROVEN

RATING

UNPROVEN

ORIGIN

On 15 April 2017, North Korea paraded its military arsenal down the streets of Pyongyang to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of the country’s founding president, Kim Il-Sung. A video report from BBC’s John Sudworth captured several of the weapons displayed during the parade:

Something appeared amiss with some of the North Korean arsenal to curious online viewers, many of whom circulated stills from the BBC video along with the claim that North Korea’s missiles were fake:

As the parade was under way, many people watching coverage took to social media to say some missiles were wobbling in the wind and at least one appeared to be bent.

Internet commentators weren’t the only ones to question the authenticity of North Korea’s weapons. Lee Il-Woo, a senior analyst at the private Korea Defence Network, said: “I suspect they all might be mock-ups aimed to impress the outside world.”

Although the North Korean missiles captured in these still images may have appeared visually odd in some respects, this alone is not enough to definitively declare that the country’s missiles are fake. Security experts have also cautioned against dismissing North Korea’s arsenal as an illusory one. For example, Euan Graham, the director of the international security program at the Lowy Institute for International Policy, said that North Korea may have paraded empty canisters to limit the risk in case of an airstrike: