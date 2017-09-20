CLAIM

President Trump and Congress abolished child support as of 2018.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

In September 2017 two headlines created using the prank generator React365 suggested President Trump and Congress effectively ended all child support payments as of 2018. The headlines blared”No more child support after 2017!!!!!!” and “CHILD SUPPORT SAID TO END BY BEGINNING OF 2018”:

Donald trump and congress members held a meeting to pass a law stating that in 2018 all fathers that’s on child support will be taken off and women will no longer be able to put men on child support no matter if he doing for his child or not. Trump also stated ” we have men that’s paying child support and they still can’t see their kids or they paying child support and the female parent is not using that money for a good need or doesn’t spend a dime on that child/kids. So my goal is to have this law passed before we enter into 2018. I am your president of the united states may we make America great again.” President Donald Trump and U.S. Congress voted yesterday on a bill that could change the world. Child support claims have said to come to an end and many officials are not happy about it. President Trump claims he will no longer for any party of parent to pay child support. Trump also says that ant reports of abuse or negligence to a child from either party will result in the child automatically being turned over to the State Child Welfare. Lawmakers are meeting Wednesday to finalize all changes before the effect will take place.

The word salad “news” content originated with React365, a prank generator whose sole purpose is to enable users to generate fake news and share it on social media:

On the footer of each page, a poorly-worded disclaimer explains that its headlines are “created by users” and are not a “source of information”:

Fake news about child support typically spreads with alacrity. However, there have been no legitimate news reports of either the President or Congress ending (or even intending to end) child support. It is simply false information generated by a prank web site.