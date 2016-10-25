CLAIM

NFL players did not stand for the national anthem until the Defense Dept. started paying the league to stage patriotic displays in 2009.

NFL players were not required to be on the field during the playing of the U.S. national anthem prior to 2009.

Players always had the option of standing on the sidelines during the playing of the national anthem if they so chose.

It's unclear whether players started appearing on the field during the playing of the national anthem in conjunction with Defense Department payments to the NFL or whether the change was coincidental.

An image widely circulated on Facebook in response to the National Football League’s anthem controversy held that NFL players did not stand on the sidelines during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before games prior to 2009. Instead, they stayed in locker rooms during the anthem and did not begin standing along the sidelines for renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner” until after the Defense Department began paying the NFL to hold patriotic displaysin 2009:

The issue has been in the public spotlight ever since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting police brutality by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem during exhibition games played prior to the start of the 2016 NFL season. Several other players, including some in other sports, have since taken part in similar silent demonstrations during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Tom E. Curran of Comcast Sportsnet New England reported in a story published on 29 August 2016 that teams standing together on the field during the playing of the national anthem was a relatively recent development in NFL history: “NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed this morning the practice began in 2009, adding, “As you know, the NFL has a long tradition of patriotism. Players are encouraged but not required to stand for the anthem.”

Prior to that year, whether or not to appear on the field for the anthem was left up to teams’ discretion. In one instance, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins did so on 24 November 1963, just two days after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy:

There were 60,671 fans at Franklin Field to see the Eagles and the Redskins play a game that didn’t matter on a weekend on which almost everything else seemed to matter. There was no pregame hoo-ha; [Commissioner Pete] Rozelle, at least, had drawn the line at that. There were no player introductions. The Eagles and the Redskins simply walked out to midfield and joined hands. A bugler blew Taps, which nearly finished [Tommy] McDonald on the spot. Then the whole stadium sang the national anthem a cappella.

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith referenced Currant’s report during a segment on 14 September 2016, adding a “paid patriotism” element to the mix:

The players were moved to the field during the national anthem because it was seen as a marketing strategy to make the athletes look more patriotic. The United States Department of Defense paid the National Football League $5.4 million between 2011 and 2014, and the National Guard [paid] $6.7 million between 2013 and 2015 to stage on-field patriotic ceremonies as part of military recruitment budget-line items.

The practice of “paid patriotism” came to light on 30 April 2015, when Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) released a statement chiding the New Jersey Army National Guard for paying between $97,000 and $115,000 to the New York Jets for a series of promotions involving military personnel. That November, Flake and fellow Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain issued a report stating that the Defense Department had been paying for patriotic displays in football and other sports between 2011 and 2014:

Contrary to the public statements made by DOD and the NFL, the majority of the contracts — 72 of the 122 contracts we analyzed — clearly show that DOD paid for patriotic tributes at professional football, baseball, basketball, hockey, and soccer games. These paid tributes included on-field color guard, enlistment and reenlistment ceremonies, performances of the national anthem, full-field flag details, ceremonial first pitches͕ and puck drops. The National Guard paid teams for the “opportunity” to sponsor military appreciation nights and to recognize its birthday. It paid the Buffalo Bills to sponsor its Salute to the Service game. DOD even paid teams for the “opportunity” to perform surprise welcome home promotions for troops returning from deployments and to recognize wounded warriors. While well intentioned, we wonder just how many of these displays included a disclaimer that these events were in fact sponsored by the DOD at taxpayer expense. Even with that disclosure, it is hard to understand how a team accepting taxpayer funds to sponsor a military appreciation game, or to recognize wounded warriors or returning troops, can be construed as anything other than paid patriotism.

However, this report did not cover the year 2009, so it is unclear whether NFL teams’ appearing on the field for the playing of the national anthem truly began in conjunction with the “paid patriotism” policy. We have contacted both Sen. Flake and the NFL regarding this issue but have not received any responses.

The league announced in May 2016 that they would refund $723,724 to taxpayers which they said “may have been mistakenly applied to appreciation activities rather than recruitment efforts” during the years in question.