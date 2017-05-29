CLAIM

An animated image shows Mount Vesuvius erupting during a firework celebration in Naples, Italy.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

An animated image purportedly showing people in Naples, Italy attempting to “upstage” a volcanic eruption with a firework display reappeared on social media in May 2017:

I was wondering if someone would actually believe this :)). I obviously faked the eruption. If Vesuvio had erupted the medias would have talked about it because it has been sleeping for 70 years and next eruption will be catastrophic. Otherwise the fireworks are real, and I can assure you that New year’s eve in Naples is absolutely astonishing

This gif, which is often shared under the title “The Last New Year’s Eve in Naples,” does not show a real event. This is actually cinemagraph created by Reddit user quasimai in 2015. Although the fireworks shown in this video are real, the volcanic eruption shown in the gif was digitally added:

Here’s a video of the New Year’s firework display in Naples (sans volcano):