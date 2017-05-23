CLAIM

A new, rare tick burrows under your skin and moves about undetected.

In early May 2017, a viral post started circulating on Facebook, warning viewers that there was a new type of tick for which to be on the lookout. The post contains two photographs, one of a tick, and the other showing a person’s skin — supposedly after the tick has burrowed inside. It was shared thousands of times:

The person who posted the images didn’t say where they came from, nor did they cite any experts or officials warning about an insidious new type of tick. However we were able to track down the images included in the post and verify that they are not associated with any “new rare tick” warnings.

The top photograph, if clicked, reveals a watermark from St. George News, which is a local news outlet for Southern Utah:

Prior to becoming ill, the visitor had been vacationing on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park and adjacent areas in mid-September, according to the statement. The visitor was treated successfully with a course of antibiotics. People contract TBRF after being bitten by infected soft ticks, which typically feed on rodents

Tick-borne relapsing fever, also called TBRF, is a rare, but treatable and curable, bacterial infection that occurs in the western United States, the media statement said. People contract TBRF after being bitten by infected soft ticks, which typically feed on rodents.

The photograph originally accompanied a 4 October 2015 story published by the St. George News about a Grand Canyon tourist who came down with a rare disease called tick-borne relapsing fever after visiting the park:

The photograph below has been on the Internet since 2008. It was originally posted on a message board for the web site SportFishWorld.com. The image was taken by a man who was bitten by a tick (but it simply bit him, and did not burrow into his skin). He documented the healing process:

We found no official warnings of a new type of tick threatening people’s health in the United States. Because the photographs associated with the viral post seem to have been taken from elsewhere and there are no sources cited as originating the information, we have found no evidence to support the claim that a dangerous new tick is afoot in the United States; the post appears to be a hoax. We contacted the person that appears to have originally created the post, but have not received a response.