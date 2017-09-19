CLAIM

Musician Neko Case's Vermont farmhouse was badly damaged in a fire in September 2017.

UNPROVEN

RATING

UNPROVEN

ORIGIN

We are continuing to investigate this claim.

On 19 September 2017, the newspaper The Caledonian Record reported that musician Neko Case’s Vermont farmhouse was badly damaged in a fire:

The Vermont home of musician Neko Case, owned by Cobb Timber LLC, was badly damaged in a fire Monday night. Reported at around 9:30 p.m., the fire had consumed an adjacent barn and was spreading to the 225-year-old farmhouse when firefighters arrived. It could be seen from miles away. “I could see the glow in the sky from West Barnet,” said Barnet Fire Capt. Chris Bunnell. Responding departments contained the fire to the home’s southern half, which took heavy damage. The barn was destroyed. The fire was called in by a caretaker, who safely evacuated the home on Groton Road with three dogs. No injuries were reported. Case was reportedly out of the country when the fire struck.

This story was picked up by The Associated Press and published by several other news outlets:

Case herself says that the story isn’t true:

I keep getting reports that my house burned down? Not my house. Not that that didn’t scare the crap out of me. @AP — Neko Case (@NekoCase) September 19, 2017

I know. I worry about the neighbors — Neko Case (@NekoCase) September 19, 2017

However, despite Case’s tweets, when we spoke to the Danville Volunteer Fire Department, one of nine fire departments that helped extinguish the blaze, they told us that the fire occurred at 1708 Groton Road in Barnett, Vermont — the same address listed for Neko Case’s home. A volunteer for the Peacham Fire Department, which also helped put out the fire told us:

I can’t confirm or deny that it’s her house. I simply don’t know either way. I know that I was told by many of my guys it was, one of my guys moved some pretty expensive guitars to save them.

Case does own a farmhouse in Vermont. A profile in Country Living featured several images showing the interior of the house and one showing a wide-shot of the exterior. Here’s a comparison of an image of Case’s home (left) and a photograph of the fire-damaged house taken by the Peachem Fire Department (right):



These images were not taken at the same angle so it’s difficult to determine if they show the same building.

We reached out to Neko Case’s publicist, as well as Barnet fire chief Ron Morse, for more information.