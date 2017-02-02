Claim: Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch founded a 'Fascism Forever' club at Georgetown Prep and made white separatist/anti-Semitic statements.

Origin:On 1 February 2017, the British Daily Mail tabloid reported that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch had founded a "Fascism Forever" club at Georgetown Preparatory School in the 1980s:

Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch founded and led a student group called the ‘Fascism Forever Club’ at his elite high school. The club was set up to rally against the ‘left-wing tendencies’ of his professors while attending a Jesuit all-boys preparatory high school near Washington D.C. The name may be inconvenient for a Supreme Court nominee facing a tough confirmation battle. However it also shows the depth of Gorscuch’s [sic] right-wing credentials — and his penchant for mischief while attending his exclusive prep school in the 1980s ... Gorsuch founded the ‘Fascism Forever Club’ during his freshman year at Georgetown Preparatory School, a now-$30,000-a-year private Jesuit school that is one of the most selective in the United States.

The Daily Mail cited an online archive of yearbooks as their source for the report.

However, we contacted Georgetown Preparatory School to verify whether a "Fascism Forever" club operated in or around that school in 1985, and director of communications Patrick Coyle told us that “no such club ever existed" there.

Similarly, America magazine reported that the reference to the "“Fascism Forever" club in the yearbook was just a joke:

[Gorsuch] wrote that he founded and led the “Fascism Forever Club,” though those with knowledge of the school back in the 1980s say there was no such club. The mention of it in the yearbook was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to poke fun at liberal peers who teased him about his fierce conservatism. It was “a total joke,” said Steve Ochs, a history teacher at Georgetown Prep who was the student government advisor during Mr. Gorsuch’s junior and senior years at the Bethesda, Md., school. “There was no club at a Jesuit school about young fascists,” he told America. “The students would create fictitious clubs; they would have fictitious activities. They were all inside jokes on their senior pages.”

In a related rumor, Gorsuch reportedly once said, "our clear goal must be the advancement of the white race and separation of the white and black races ... this goal must include freeing of the American media and Government from subservient Jewish interests." That phrasing originated with the WikiQuote page for Ku Klux Klan member and notorious white separatist David Duke and has not been attributed to Gorsuch by any credible source.