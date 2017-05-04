CLAIM

Photograph shows an airplane shot down by Native Americans using wooden arrows.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

A photograph purportedly showing an airplane with dozens of wooden arrows stuck into its underside is frequently shared online, accompanied by one of a number of fabricated backstories:

Someone sent me this as the natives are protesting all the pipelines being built. Greenpeace supplied all the arrows since they are more environmentally friendly than bullets.

For instance, this image was posted to LinkedIn in April 2017, along with text implying that the plane had been shot down by “natives” protesting an oil pipeline in North Dakota:

In April 2014, the web site Fellowship of the Minds shared the same image along with test holding that it depicted President Obama’s plane after he undertook a flight over a reservation in Oklahoma:

Obama took a private plane flight over an Indian reservation in Oklahoma. This is what happened …

This photograph does not show a plane that was attacked by Native Americans. Rather, it captures an installation that was created by the art collective Los Carpinteros. The piece, entitled Avião (Plane), was displayed at the Faena Art Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina in May 2012: