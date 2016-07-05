CLAIM

NASA has warned of imminent disaster due to the trajectory of another planet that will intersect Earth's orbit.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 10 March 2016, the web site News4KTLA published an article reporting that NASA had issued a frightening advisory concerning the possibility that the trajectory a “rogue planet” known as “Nibiru” or “Planet X” would intersect Earth’s orbit, with potentially disastrous consequences:

Is this the end of the world as we know it? Doomsayers have prophesied for decades about a giant, rogue planet in our solar system — dubbed Planet X or Nibiru — that has the capacity of colliding or passing near Earth, with catastrophic consequences. And of course, NASA has known about the mystery planet for years, but declined to warn us … until now. Finally, after the announcement of “Planet Nine” in January, conspiracy theorists have proved to the skeptics that they have been right this entire time, and NASA finally has to admit its wrongs. The planet, according to Caltech researchers, has a mass about 10 times that of Earth and takes about 15,000 years to make a full orbit around the sun – And it’s heading towards Earth, with a collision date of August 21, 2016. Although Caltech researchers have admitted that we are headed for doomsday. NASA continues to tiptoe around the subject. “Although our scientists at NASA have emphasized for years that Nibiru doesn’t exist, we are ready to reveal the fact that it does exist,” said NASA spokesperson Heather Cartwright. “The truth is we have been tracking the object for at least a decade and it is definitely headed towards planet Earth. However, we are expecting a close flyby – not the doomsday collision that Caltech researchers are predicting. There is no need to cause mass panic.” In a response to NASA’s statement, Caltech researcher Randall Smith had this to say: “For NASA to minimize the threat to our earth by calling it a ‘close flyby’ is insulting to our research. We have concrete evidence that proves Nibiru is headed straight for earth with a collision that will destroy life as we know it. NASA is just trying to avoid mass panic and chaos within our world. But we all deserve to know that our days are numbered.”

This report was untrue: NASA has never issued any such warning, nor reported the existence of any “rogue planet.” The story was just another clickbait fabrication originating with News4KTLA, a fake news site that has appropriated the call letters of a legitimate Los Angeles television station and news outlet (KTLA).

Nonetheless, fringe religious elements periodically invoke doomsday scenarios that posit an apocalypse brought about by another planet’s passing in close proximity to Earth, with one such instance supposedly set to occur on 23 September 2017: