CLAIM

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's son was arrested for murder.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 27 May 2017, repeat offender TheLastLineOfDefense.org posted an article in which it was claimed that one Johnathon Pelosi, allegedly the son of U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, was arrested for murder:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s son, Johnathon, was booked into the Orange County jail on charges that he murdered his daughter’s boyfriend’s stepfather during a dispute over a rule in a little league baseball game. Johnathon, 42, believed that a tie went to the runner when Stefan Alberts, 31, told him that there is no tie, the umpire uses his judgment. That’s when a full fisticuffs broke out and Alberts ended up on the ground beaten so badly with a 29″ Louisville Slugger Aluminum that paramedics had no chance to save his life. Johnathon said he was within his rights to defend himself after Alberts took a swing but witnesses on site told reporters that Johnathon walked calmly to the dugout, grabbed a bat, walked up behind Alberts and bashed him over the head like he was Glen.

The story was fabricated. According to Biography.com, Nancy Pelosi has five children, including one son named Paul. She does not have a son named “Johnathon.”

Last Line of Defense is a “satirical” web site that churns out fake news about American politics on a daily, if not hourly, basis. Other LLOD reports published in early 2017 falsely claimed that the body of a tortured, malnourished woman was found on the Clinton estate and that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had “resigned in disgrace,” etc.

A disclaimer on the site reads: