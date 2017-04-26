CLAIM

A 'Muslim refugee' shot 15 people inside an Ohio nightclub.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 27 March 2017 the web site True Trumpers posted a story blaming a “Muslim refugee” for a mass shooting in Cincinnati before quickly contradicting itself.

As other web sites have done, True Trumpers used an actual fatal incident, and then embellished it to advance their political agenda. In this case, the story centered around a nightclub mass shooting a day earlier that resulted in the death of 27 year-old O’Bryan Spikes and injuries to 16 other people inside the building.

The headline for the story blamed a “Muslim refugee” for the shooting, while also promising that Donald Trump was “going to deport them all.”

But the story undermined its own premise in the third paragraph:

Although investigators don’t believe that this was an act of Islamic terrorism, as was seen the in the Orlando night club, they don’t have their suspect in custody yet, nor has a motive been determined, Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said in a tweet, according to the Daily Mail.

The story was republished verbatim on another questionable web site with a different misleading headline, saying that Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) was “about to address the nation” but failing to substantiate that claim.

In reality, two men — neither identified as a Muslim — were charged in connection with the shooting. One suspect, 29 year-old Deondre Davis, died on 4 April 2017 from injuries he sustained during the incident. Authorities believe that Davis killed Spikes. The surviving suspect, 27 year-old Cornell Beckley, was charged with murder.

Spikes’s family announced on 18 April 2017 that it would pursue a civil lawsuit against not only the suspects, but Cincinnati police and the owner and landlord of the Cameo nightclub, where the shooting took place.