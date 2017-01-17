snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. Video
  3. Large Motorcycle Group Heading to Trump Inauguration?

In-Hog-Uration Preparations

A photograph showing a large group of motorcyclists riding on a highway is not related to Donald Trump's inauguration.

Dan Evon
Updated: Jan 17, 2017

Claim: A photograph shows a large group of bikers on their way to Donald Trump's inauguration.

FALSE

Origin:An image purportedly showing a large group of motorcyclists traversing a highway on their way to Preisdent-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration was widely shared on social media in January 2017:

15976968_10209530591274203_4650064959825684456_n

This picture is not related to Donald Trump's inauguration, however. It has been online since at least January 2013, when it was published on the blog "Moteros de Hoy" (Bikers Today) in an article about how to ride safely in a large group. Although that article did not provide any specific information about when and where the photograph was taken, it clearly long antedates Donald Trump's election and inauguration.

A pro-Trump biker group called "Bikers for Trump" has said they are planning on attending the inauguration in Washington, D.C., though. Founder Chris Cox stated that he expected about 5,000 bikers to show up for the event.

Last updated: 17 January 2017

Originally published: 17 January 2017

Featured Image: Pixabay

Dan Evon

Dan Evon

Dan Evon is a Chicago-based writer and longtime truth enthusiast. His work has appeared somewhere, and he earned a degree at the University of His Choosing. His exploration of Internet truth has been supported by grants from the Facebook Drug Task Force.

loading
Snopes