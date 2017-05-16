CLAIM

Monica Lewinsky's son "David" was found dead in Central Park.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 16 May 2017, TheLastLineOfDefense.org published two articles appearing to report that Monica Lewinsky’s son, “David”, had been reported missing in New York, and subsequently found dead in Central Park:

The body of Monica Lewinsky’s son, David, was found in Central Park just hours after he was discovered to be missing. The 28-year-old David had just left a casual breakfast with his half-sister, Chelsea, and was last seen turning into an alley near 3rd. Police on the scene say David succumbed to asphyxia after his throat closed when he was stung by a bee. He was found with two EpiPens, but both were empty. David’s medical history reveals that he is highly allergic to bee stings. So why would he go through Central Park without an EpiPen and what the hell was he doing near 3rd in an alley?

These stories are entirely fabricated. We could find no evidence that Lewinsky, who is 43 years old, has a 28-year-old son named David, or a son of any name or age.

The photograph used to illustrate the purported discovery of David’s body is in fact taken from a legitimate article in the New York Daily News about the discovery of the body of a homeless man in Central Park.

The stories also bear some of the clear hallmarks of fake news — a purportedly deceased person is given no last name, and no official sources are named or provided, despite claims about a missing person, a lawsuit, and even a cause of death.

The 16 May stories on Last Line of Defense are both fake, as are all stories on the site, which carries the following helpful disclaimer: