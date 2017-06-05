Monica Lewinsky was found dead after a robbery.

FALSE

On 3 June 2017, the web site Last Line of Defense claimed Monica Lewinsky was found dead:

Monica Lewinsky was having a visit with a friend from high school this week that ended in tragedy. Just moments ago, Freedom Crossroads Correspondent Louis Leweigh confirmed that The coroner just left the scene where Monica Lewinsky, who we now know never ended her affair with Clinton, was found murdered in a burglary.

Police Chief Randall Getty told Leweigh:

“Pretty cut and dry. We have a suspect we think we have on several area cameras who is a known pot addict. He’s been in and out of jail more than a dozen times for possession. We’re looking at him and we’re also considering because of the high-profile nature of the case other suspects like the Clintons.”