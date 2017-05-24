CLAIM

The remains of a woman who went missing in 1985 were found on the property of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 24 May 2017, the fake news web site Last Line of Defense published a story with the claim that the remains of a woman named Miriam Loomis had been been found at the home of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

According to the coroner at Quantico, the woman whose remains were found at the Clinton Compound in Chappaqua, New York suffered years of torture and starvation and likely died pregnant. Miriam Loomis disappeared when she was 20-years-old and likely died at 35, according to the coroner. That puts her death somewhere around 2000, but the coroner says there’s about a three to four-year margin of era [sic].

The photograph included in the article is taken from a November 2016 Daily Mail article, about Todd Kohlhepp, a South Carolina man suspected of multiple murders.

The entirely fabricated Miriam Loomis story was republished the same day by the Daily USA Update web site, with the added (false) claim that the (non-existent) woman had gone missing in Houston, Texas in 1985 and “likely died pregnant.”

The Last Line of Defense is a self-described satirical web site and a known purveyor of fake news.

This is just the latest in a series of deaths falsely attributed to or associated with the Clintons over the last few decades. In this case, the death itself did not even take place.