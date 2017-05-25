CLAIM

Miley Cyrus said she would prefer a North Korean nuclear attack on the US to the presidency of Donald Trump.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

In May 2017, several dubious web sites published a story quoting the pop singer Miley Cyrus saying that she’d rather North Korea launched nuclear war against the United States than have Donald Trump as president.

The web site RedInfo simply posted the following headline:

Miley Cyrus Says: I Hate Trump So Much That I’d Rather Have North Korea Nuke Us To Death

The invented quote was followed by a poll that asked “Would you support Trump if he arrest [sic] her?”

Other versions of the same story – on the News Tips, US Postman, Last Deplorables and Deplorable & Proud web sites – also included extensive and accurate quotations from a video Cyrus posted to Twitter in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s victory in November 2016.

In that video, the singer tearfully described her disappointment at the election of Donald Trump, but declared “I accept you as President of the United States.”

Miley Cyrus has attracted the ire – and schadenfreude – of some conservatives and Trump supporters after she vowed, during the 2016 presidential election campaign, to leave the United States if Trump was elected.

In a 2 March 2016 Instagram post, she wrote: “Honestly fuck this shit I am moving if this is my president. I don’t say things I don’t mean!”

However, there is no record of Cyrus expressing a preference for a nuclear attack on the United States over the presidency of Donald Trump.