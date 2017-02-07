snopes
  4. Photograph Documents Mike Pence's 'Gay Past'?

Photograph Documents Mike Pence's 'Gay Past'?

A photograph that purports to document Mike Pence's past actually shows pornographic actor Brad Patton.

Dan Evon
Updated: Feb 07, 2017
Claim: A photograph shows a young Mike Pence with his chest exposed.

FALSE

Origin:In November 2016, a photograph purportedly showing a young Mike Pence with his chest exposed was circulated on social media along with the claim that it documented the vice president's "gay past":

blast from past

 
The man pictured on the right above is not Vice President Mike Pence, nor does the person depicted particularly resemble him. The individual seen in the right-hand photo is Brad Patton, a porn actor, and the original image was shared on MySpace by a colleague, Martin Mazza:

brad patton

Several stories have also appeared concerning Mike Pence and his support of "conversion therapy" for gay people.  These are somewhat inaccurate: while Pence did once support the use of federal funding to treat people "seeking to change their sexual behavior," he did not support electroshock therapy, nor did he credit conversion therapy for having saved his marriage. 

Last updated: 07 February 2017

Originally published: 21 November 2016

