Claim: Vice President Mike Pence claimed that "well over half" of the people at the Womens' March on Washington supported President Donald Trump.

Origin:In late January 2017, a statement from a fake Facebook profile for Vice President Mike Pence denouncing the Womens' March on Washington was mistakenly picked up as real news before being taken down.

The fake profile, which called itself "VPMikePence," claimed that "well over half" of the participants in the demonstrations on 21 January 2017 supported President Donald Trump. Though the page has since been deleted, it can be seen in cached form online.

The New York Daily News picked up on the quote and built a story around it, while noting that none of its four reporters covering the local version of the march saw "any evidence" of significant support for the new president. That story was also deleted, but it is also available in cached form.

Even before being deleted, "VPMikePence" had tipped its hand regarding its nature with a series of politically-aggressive posts:

Pence does have his own certified Facebook page, as well as one he maintained while he was governor of Indiana.

Though the statement and profile was bogus, we contacted organizers of the march seeking confirmation of any encounters with Trump supporters during the event. They have yet to respond.