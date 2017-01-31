snopes
  3. Melania Trump's Grandmother was a Soviet Soldier?

Liar Pilot

A photograph purportedly showing Melania Trump's grandmother is actually actress Janet Leigh in the 1957 movie "Jet Pilot".

Dan Evon
Updated: Jan 31, 2017

Claim: A photograph shows Melania Trump's grandmother, Olga Orlif, who was a Soviet Soldier in World War II.

FALSE

Origin:In January 2017, photographs began to show up on social media along with the claim that they were images of Melania Trump's grandmother, purportedly a Soviet soldier named Olga Orlif:

Screenshot 2017-01-31 at 10.32.26 AM

The earliest versions of this rumor that we could uncover were accompanied by Russian text, which we have translated below:

Старший лейтенант Советской Армии Ольга Орлиф - бабушка югославки Мелании Трамп :-)?

Senior Lieutenant of the Soviet Army Olga Orlif - grandma of Melania Trump

This photograph actually shows actress Janet Leigh as Lt. Anna Marladovna (later Lt. Anna Shannon) in the 1957 movie "Jet Pilot," a film about a Russian pilot who may or may not be a spy.  (It remains unclear whether this particular image is a still from the film, or if it was an official promotional photograph.)

The web site TheRedList.com featured another image of Leigh in her Soviet Army costume:

080-janet-leigh-theredlist

Information about the real grandparents of Melania Trump (previously Melania Knauss) remains scarce online. The only tidbit we were able uncover was that her grandparents lived in Sevnica, a town in Slovenia, and that her grandfather developed a red onion variety called the Raka — but even that tidbit is anecdotal

While we don't know much about the First Lady's grandmother, a photograph of a Soviet soldier who looks a lot like Janet Leigh along with the claim that it shows Melania Trump's grandmother is actually Janet Leigh dressed as a Soviet soldier for a 1957 movie role.

Last updated: 31 January 2017

Originally published: 31 January 2017

Dan Evon is a Chicago-based writer and longtime truth enthusiast. His work has appeared somewhere, and he earned a degree at the University of His Choosing. His exploration of Internet truth has been supported by grants from the Facebook Drug Task Force.

