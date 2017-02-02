Claim: Providing security for First Lady Melania Trump in New York City would cost double the amount it takes to fund the National Endowment for the Arts

Origin:On 31 January 2017, author and BOMB magazine marketing director Ryan Chapman asserted on Twitter that the cost of providing security for First Lady Melania Trump while she lived in New York City would be double the annual budget for the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA).

Chapman's statement came less than a month after reports that Trump's husband, President Donald Trump, planned to eliminate both the NEA and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

When asked for sources, Chapman cited a New York Times article estimating the NEA's annual funding at around $148 million. (The NEA's website states their 2016 funding as $147,949,000.)

Chapman also cited an estimate first reported by CNN that providing security for the entire Trump family was costing New York City more than $1 million a day:

Protecting President-elect Donald Trump and his family is costing New York City more than $1 million a day, according to three city officials. And those costs won't necessarily drop significantly once he moves to the White House. That's because Melania Trump and their 10-year old son Barron expect to stay at their home at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, at least until the end of the school year. And Donald Trump has indicated he plans to return home regularly, especially while they're still here. Adding to the expense is the cost of police assigned to Trump's adult children and his grandchildren, who are also receiving Secret Service protection, John Miller, NYPD's deputy commissioner of intelligence & counterterrorism

When asked about that figure on 7 December 2016, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called it "premature," adding that the city had asked the federal government for $35 million in reimbursement for protecting Melania Trump between 8 November 2016 and her husband's inauguration on 20 January 2017. As the Times reported, the request was based on a daily security cost of $500,000.

We have reached out to the city for more information regarding projected security costs for Melania Trump but have yet to hear back.