CLAIM

Representative Maxine Waters said Muslims were being "pushed" into terrorism by "inaction" on climate change and healthcare.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 5 June 2017, the Washington Feed web site reported that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) had blamed inaction on climate change and healthcare for a terrorist attack two days earlier in London, which left at least seven people dead.

The story, titled, “Maxine Waters Degrades Herself With Tone-Deaf Tweet,” included this tweet:

Please pray for the safety of our Muslim brothers and sisters in #London. Our inaction on climate and heathcare has pushed them to this. — Maxine P. Waters (@MaxineVVaters) June 3, 2017

The tweet was sent from @MaxineVVaters, a parody account that has no connection to the California Congresswoman. The account handle is cleverly designed to trick users into mistaking it for @MaxineWaters, her real account, which Twitter has verified with a blue checkmark.

On 1 June 2017, the parody account gained traction for an amusing tweet that suggested Representative Waters had mistaken the daily ebb and flow of the tides with climate change.

Before you retweet or reply to an outrageous tweet from a well-known public figure, double-check the Twitter handle, and look for a blue checkmark to make sure the account is verified as authentic.