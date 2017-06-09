CLAIM

Maxine Waters attended only ten percent of Congressional meetings in more than three decades holding office.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 7 June 2017, TeddyStick.com published an article suggesting Rep. Maxine Waters was present for only ten percent of Congressional activity in a 35-year period:

Maxine Waters (D-CA) is one of the most unpleasant people to ever hold be a public servant. She is always, angry, something that she wears as a badge of honor. She has pushed the lie about President Trump having Russian connections and has even had to admit that no facts exists to condemn the White House for. Now the demented Democrat is looking even more foolish since an observant Reddit user known as 1tch has taken the time to gather the facts together showing that “Over Her 35 Years In Congress Maxine Waters Has Missed 90% Of Congressional Meetings.”

The article linked to its “source,” which was nothing more than a thread on an online web forum. However, in that very thread, people disputed the claim and asked for a source that proved Maxine Waters had been absent for 90 percent of Congressional activities. One person linked to Waters’ GovTrack.com 2016 report card, instructing others to check via the “Missed Votes” section:

According to GovTrack.com’s 2016 Report Card for Rep. Maxine Waters, she missed 7.6 percent of votes, or 100 out of of 1,311 total votes during the 114th Congress. The claim Waters skipped out on 90 percent of “Congressional meetings” appears to have been entirely fabricated.