CLAIM

Maxine Waters used a picture of the tide receding as proof of climate change.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

Shortly after President Trump announced on 1 June 2017 that the United States would withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, politicians such as a Maxine Waters took to Twitter to voice their disagreement. So when a parody account posing as Waters sent out a tweet using the receding tide as proof of climate change, many on social media mistook it for a genuine message from the U.S. Representative:

Parody accounts often use a combination of letters to make it appear as if the Twitter handle spells a person’s name. In this case, the Twitter handle appears to spell out Maxine Waters, but if you look closely, you can see two Vs instead of a W in the representative’s last name. Waters’s real Twitter handle is @MaxineWaters, not @MaxineVVaters.

Maxine Waters’s real Twitter also has a blue checkmark meaning that Twitter has verified that it is authentic. The parody account, not surprisingly, is not verified. The blue check mark also appears on all of Waters’s tweets: