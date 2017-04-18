CLAIM

President Trump's second wife, Marla Maples, died in a plane crash in April 2017. See Example(s)

false

RATING

false

ORIGIN

On 17 April 2017, fake news site True Trumpers published a page containing only the clickbait headline “Just In: Trump’s Ex-Wife Marla Maples Died After Airline Accident!” and a photograph of what appeared to be the wreckage of a crashed plane:

There is no truth to the sensational headline, a claim which would have made worldwide news if it were accurate; indeed, the image used here is actually from July 1997, when a Federal Express plane crashed and burned during a landing at Newark International Airport. (Despite the dramatic image, only minor injuries were reported.)

Before claiming Marla Maples was killed in a plane crash, True Trumpers reported (falsely) that Vice-President Mike Pence and 23 staffers died in the same manner in March 2017.