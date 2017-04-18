CLAIM

A photograph shows Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor leaning against a tree.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

A photograph purportedly showing Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor posing together while leaning against a tree was posted to Twitter by @HistoryInMoment on 16 April 2017:

Photographer Mark Kauffman captured the young actress and her home life in 1948. The pin she is wearing belonged to Glenn Davis, a 1946 Heisman Trophy-winning athlete she was dating at the time.

This image is a composite of at least two different photographs. Photographer Mark Kauffman took the original photograph of Elizabeth Taylor in 1948, but it wasn’t made public until shortly after the actress’ death in 2011, when it appeared in, along with other previously unpublished photographs of the actress:

The photograph of Marilyn Monroe also came from a previously unreleased cache of photographs. In 2009, LIFE published several images of the former star, including a photograph taken by Ed Clark in 1950 that showed the actress leaning against a tree in Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

Here’s a look at the original photographs and the viral composite image: